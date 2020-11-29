Secret (SCRT) Reaches Market Cap of $22.93 Million

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One Secret coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00002243 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Secret has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. Secret has a total market capitalization of $22.93 million and $802,717.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.26 or 0.00586374 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005784 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00028742 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $188.96 or 0.01042780 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000069 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000024 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000425 BTC.

About Secret

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 111,771,105 coins and its circulating supply is 56,395,809 coins. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official website is scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

Secret Coin Trading

Secret can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.