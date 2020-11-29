Seele Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $18.83 Million (SEELE)

Seele (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Seele has a total market capitalization of $58.71 million and approximately $18.83 million worth of Seele was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Seele has traded 12% higher against the US dollar. One Seele token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0839 or 0.00001076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DDEX, HADAX and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Seele Token Profile

SEELE is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 tokens. Seele’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele is /r/SeeleOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Seele is seele.pro.

Buying and Selling Seele

Seele can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, DDEX, Bilaxy, CoinBene, IDEX and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

