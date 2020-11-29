Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Position Decreased by 1492 Capital Management LLC

1492 Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,656 shares during the period. Semtech makes up 1.1% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Semtech were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SMTC. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 1,538.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 815,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,581,000 after purchasing an additional 765,626 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,569,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,868,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,568,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,915,000 after purchasing an additional 104,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 285,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,120,000 after purchasing an additional 102,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Semtech alerts:

In other Semtech news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total value of $223,400.00. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $293,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,032,311. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,925 shares of company stock worth $1,514,785 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

SMTC stock traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $68.94. 117,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,611. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $26.03 and a 12 month high of $70.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 99.91, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $143.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.81 million. Semtech had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SMTC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Semtech from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, August 27th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Summit Insights cut shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Semtech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.46.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.