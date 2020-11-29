Semux Trading 37% Higher Over Last Week (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 29th. In the last week, Semux has traded 37% higher against the U.S. dollar. Semux has a total market capitalization of $606,771.30 and $166,850.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Semux coin can now be bought for about $0.0477 or 0.00000264 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Semux alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00016357 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00012983 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007092 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002199 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002128 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00005300 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000029 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Semux Coin Profile

SEM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject. The official website for Semux is www.semux.org.

Semux Coin Trading

Semux can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Semux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Semux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.