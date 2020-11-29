Sentient Coin Hits Market Cap of $714,407.36 (SEN)

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. One Sentient Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX and Tidex. Sentient Coin has a total market cap of $714,407.36 and $62.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sentient Coin has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18,093.44 or 1.00004398 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00029937 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.84 or 0.00596025 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $108.40 or 0.00599121 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00125701 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00006224 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Sentient Coin Profile

Sentient Coin (SEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin’s total supply is 1,762,262,602 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,262,603 coins. The official website for Sentient Coin is consensus.ai. Sentient Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sentient Coin Coin Trading

Sentient Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentient Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentient Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

