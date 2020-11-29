Sentinel Chain (SENC) Trading Down 10.8% Over Last 7 Days

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One Sentinel Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Sentinel Chain has a total market capitalization of $157,919.48 and $263.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00072710 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005524 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00022331 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.34 or 0.00376127 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003332 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $532.81 or 0.02932284 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Profile

Sentinel Chain (SENC) is a token. It launched on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain.

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

