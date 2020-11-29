Sentinel Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $882,408.00 (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 29th. Over the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 205.3% higher against the dollar. One Sentinel Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0222 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC, Hotbit, DDEX and Upbit. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $9.24 million and approximately $882,408.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00038699 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00014773 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006976 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007668 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00008025 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UPP is a token. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 417,137,682 tokens. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol.

Sentinel Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, DDEX, IDEX, Bittrex, Bilaxy, GDAC, Bibox, Upbit and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

