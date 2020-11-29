Sentinel (SENT) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.78 Million

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $5.78 million and approximately $32,654.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel token can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded 28.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000520 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sentinel Token Profile

SENT is a token. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sentinel Token Trading

Sentinel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

