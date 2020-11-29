Seven Post Investment Office LP Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Seven Post Investment Office LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 4.3% of Seven Post Investment Office LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Seven Post Investment Office LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,767,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,145,000 after buying an additional 1,709,779 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.6% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.8% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 20,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 32,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $188.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,742,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,798,389. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.31 and a 200-day moving average of $166.98. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $188.37.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

