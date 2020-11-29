Seven Post Investment Office LP Buys New Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Seven Post Investment Office LP purchased a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 317.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 64.6% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 137.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 215.0% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Medtronic from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.69.

In other news, Chairman Omar Ishrak sold 763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total transaction of $82,709.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 561,032 shares in the company, valued at $60,815,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total value of $75,661.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,366 shares in the company, valued at $9,416,307.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,498 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.59. 2,082,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,691,776. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $122.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.39 and its 200-day moving average is $101.14. The stock has a market cap of $154.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

