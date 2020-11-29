Shift Market Cap Reaches $2.74 Million (SHIFT)

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One Shift coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00001092 BTC on popular exchanges. Shift has a total market cap of $2.74 million and $18.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Shift has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SHIFT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,860,686 coins. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shift is www.shiftproject.com. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Shift can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

