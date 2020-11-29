ShipChain Trading Down 35% This Week (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 23.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One ShipChain token can currently be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. ShipChain has a total market cap of $2.58 million and approximately $1,838.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ShipChain has traded down 35% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00072714 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005531 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00022470 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.37 or 0.00376742 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $531.98 or 0.02931448 BTC.

ShipChain (SHIP) is a token. It launched on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 tokens. The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain.

ShipChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

