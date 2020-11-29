SIBCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $1,242.00 (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 29th. SIBCoin has a total market capitalization of $428,279.84 and $1,242.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SIBCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SIBCoin has traded up 26.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,126.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $556.42 or 0.03069563 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.31 or 0.01562934 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.79 or 0.00434667 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.79 or 0.00671895 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007458 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.05 or 0.00408514 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00034852 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00095182 BTC.

SIBCoin Coin Profile

SIBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,823,051 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com.

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

SIBCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

