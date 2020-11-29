Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

SMMNY traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,785. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.41. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $26.88.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

