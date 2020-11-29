Silverway Price Up 28.6% Over Last Week (SLV)

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 29th. Silverway has a market capitalization of $2,018.70 and approximately $6.00 worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Silverway token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including CoinLim, Coinsbit and BitMart. In the last seven days, Silverway has traded up 28.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,120.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.84 or 0.01549833 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00094272 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000687 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00005248 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.23 or 0.00359952 BTC.

Silverway (CRYPTO:SLV) is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,009,999 tokens. The official message board for Silverway is medium.com/silverwayplatform. Silverway’s official website is silverway.io. Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Silverway can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit, BitMart and CoinLim. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Silverway should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Silverway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

