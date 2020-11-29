Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.75.

SLP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James started coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Simulations Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Taglich Brothers upgraded Simulations Plus from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

In other news, CEO Shawn Oconnor sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $309,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,931.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $1,654,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,707,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,572,403.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,550,095 in the last three months. 31.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 11.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Simulations Plus by 9.0% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus in the third quarter worth $293,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Simulations Plus by 12.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the third quarter worth $309,000. Institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

SLP stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.00. 78,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,262. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.00, a PEG ratio of 7.63 and a beta of -0.17. Simulations Plus has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $77.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.04.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 24.44%. Equities analysts expect that Simulations Plus will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.