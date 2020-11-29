Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Raised to Buy at Taglich Brothers

Taglich Brothers upgraded shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $76.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Simulations Plus’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simulations Plus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Simulations Plus from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.40.

Shares of NASDAQ SLP opened at $56.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.00, a PEG ratio of 7.63 and a beta of -0.17. Simulations Plus has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $77.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.04.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 24.44%. On average, analysts predict that Simulations Plus will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, CEO Shawn Oconnor sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $309,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,931.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $1,654,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,707,359 shares in the company, valued at $324,572,403.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,500 shares of company stock worth $3,550,095. Insiders own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 452.2% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 51.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simulations Plus in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 196.3% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Simulations Plus in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

