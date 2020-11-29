SingularityNET (AGI) Price Hits $0.0526 on Top Exchanges

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for about $0.0526 or 0.00000290 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $44.88 million and approximately $283,120.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00072700 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005530 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00022393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.23 or 0.00375573 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005506 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $532.72 or 0.02932470 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGI) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 852,730,732 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

