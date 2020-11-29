SIX Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.66 Million (SIX)

SIX (CURRENCY:SIX) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One SIX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, Stellarport and Liquid. Over the last week, SIX has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. SIX has a total market capitalization of $2.66 million and $67,236.00 worth of SIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005538 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00027961 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00164791 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.90 or 0.00298266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.17 or 0.00919510 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.19 or 0.00471390 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00166079 BTC.

SIX Profile

SIX’s total supply is 999,999,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,776,596 tokens. SIX’s official Twitter account is @theSIXnetwork. The official website for SIX is six.network. SIX’s official message board is medium.com/six-network?&&.

SIX Token Trading

SIX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport, Liquid and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

