Skychain (SKCH) Market Cap Reaches $1.22 Million

Skychain (CURRENCY:SKCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. During the last week, Skychain has traded down 23.1% against the dollar. One Skychain token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000902 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Livecoin. Skychain has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $519.00 worth of Skychain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003307 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005538 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00027949 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00165239 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.04 or 0.00299078 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.43 or 0.00921071 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.18 or 0.00471409 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00166478 BTC.

Skychain Token Profile

Skychain’s total supply is 12,360,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,485,311 tokens. The Reddit community for Skychain is /r/Skychain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Skychain’s official website is skychain.global. Skychain’s official Twitter account is @skychainglobal.

Buying and Selling Skychain

Skychain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skychain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skychain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skychain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

