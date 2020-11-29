Small Love Potion Market Capitalization Tops $1.33 Million (SLP)

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One Small Love Potion token can currently be purchased for about $0.0291 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Small Love Potion has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar. Small Love Potion has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $103,692.00 worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005510 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00028257 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00166667 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.80 or 0.00301662 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.78 or 0.00923609 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.20 or 0.00468990 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00165251 BTC.

Small Love Potion Token Profile

Small Love Potion’s total supply is 45,735,622 tokens. The official website for Small Love Potion is axieinfinity.com. Small Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@AxieInfinity.

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

Small Love Potion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Small Love Potion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Small Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

