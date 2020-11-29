Smith Barney Citigroup Begins Coverage on Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forterra from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Forterra from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Forterra from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forterra from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Forterra from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FRTA opened at $18.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 2.45. Forterra has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.66.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). Forterra had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $457.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.57 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Forterra will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Forterra news, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $2,566,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $128,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forterra by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Forterra by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Forterra by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Forterra by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Forterra by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

