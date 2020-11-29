Smith Barney Citigroup Boosts Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target to $72.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its target price lifted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PLAN. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Anaplan from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Anaplan from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Anaplan from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. FBN Securities lifted their price objective on Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Anaplan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anaplan has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.67.

Get Anaplan alerts:

NYSE PLAN opened at $68.81 on Wednesday. Anaplan has a twelve month low of $26.04 and a twelve month high of $71.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of -63.71 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.39 and its 200 day moving average is $52.83.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 36.81%. On average, research analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 263,274 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $14,803,897.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,925,491.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 12,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $804,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,209.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 581,896 shares of company stock valued at $33,830,866 in the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLAN. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 4,823.5% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,746,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,389,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630,107 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in Anaplan during the third quarter valued at about $168,328,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Anaplan by 135.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,689,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124,926 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Anaplan by 20.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,371,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,348 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Anaplan by 6,673.3% during the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,860 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.