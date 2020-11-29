Smith Barney Citigroup Boosts Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $82.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price objective lifted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DELL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dell Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Dell Technologies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Dell Technologies from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.68.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $69.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.35. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $71.45. The company has a market cap of $52.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 129.04% and a net margin of 2.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 73,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $4,888,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 457,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,539,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 146,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $9,747,040.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 457,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,442,957.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,362,158 shares of company stock worth $91,967,751 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 25.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

