Smith Barney Citigroup Boosts Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Price Target to $125.00

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) had its target price hoisted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.50.

NYSE J opened at $105.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52-week low of $59.29 and a 52-week high of $109.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.31. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 218,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 30.3% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 229,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, India, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments.

