Smith Barney Citigroup Increases Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target to $28.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its target price lifted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.46.

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $22.61 on Wednesday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $23.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.81. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $453,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,255.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 707.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 25,541 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 22,378 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,447 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth $1,582,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth $4,392,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

