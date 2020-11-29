Smith Barney Citigroup Increases Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $128.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target boosted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.69.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $114.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,278,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $999,994.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,536,285.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,326 shares of company stock worth $4,441,498 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,347,807 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $752,805,000 after acquiring an additional 741,368 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,792 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,771 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,165,298 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $106,858,000 after acquiring an additional 447,975 shares during the period. Finally, Fundamentun LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 19,455 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

