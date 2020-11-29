SnapCoin Hits Market Cap of $1.71 Million (SNPC)

SnapCoin (CURRENCY:SNPC) traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. In the last week, SnapCoin has traded up 107.2% against the U.S. dollar. SnapCoin has a market cap of $1.71 million and $88,418.00 worth of SnapCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnapCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and LATOKEN.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00072621 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005536 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00022429 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.39 or 0.00371753 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $523.56 or 0.02888100 BTC.

About SnapCoin

SNPC is a token. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2018. SnapCoin’s total supply is 678,333,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,639,448 tokens. SnapCoin’s official Twitter account is @Snapparazzi1. SnapCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Snapparazzi1. The official website for SnapCoin is www.snapparazzi.io.

SnapCoin Token Trading

SnapCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnapCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnapCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnapCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

