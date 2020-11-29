SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of TLMD opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. SOC Telemed has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08.

Get SOC Telemed alerts:

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter.

About SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed, Inc provides telemedicine solutions for hospitals in the United States. It offers a telemedicine platform; teleNeurology services; telePsychiatry solutions; and teleICU, a remote monitoring solution. SOC Telemed, Inc was formerly known as Specialists On Call Inc and changed its name to SOC Telemed, Inc in March 2018.

Featured Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for SOC Telemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOC Telemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.