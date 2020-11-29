Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sociedad Quimica Minera Chile SA produces fertilizer and iodine and manufactures industrial chemicals and iodine derivative products. The Company sells its products in over 60 countries throughout the world. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a sector underperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.42.

NYSE:SQM opened at $48.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.32, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.66 and a 200 day moving average of $31.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $48.63.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $452.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.70 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 10.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter worth $211,000. 11.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

