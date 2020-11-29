Solana Hits Market Cap of $88.39 Million (SOL)

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. During the last week, Solana has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. Solana has a total market cap of $88.39 million and $6.33 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solana coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.92 or 0.00010519 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00072782 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005496 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00022355 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.28 or 0.00379408 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005476 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $535.27 or 0.02931302 BTC.

About Solana

Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) is a coin. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 488,598,115 coins and its circulating supply is 46,014,342 coins. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Solana is medium.com/solana-labs. The official website for Solana is solana.com.

Buying and Selling Solana

Solana can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

