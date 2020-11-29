SolarCoin (SLR) Price Hits $0.0180 on Major Exchanges

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. In the last week, SolarCoin has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. SolarCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $22.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SolarCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0180 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.36 or 0.00438463 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007470 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000543 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002726 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About SolarCoin

SolarCoin (CRYPTO:SLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2013. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,035,128,166 coins and its circulating supply is 62,035,466 coins. The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SolarCoin

SolarCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolarCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SolarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

