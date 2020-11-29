SpaceChain (SPC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $136,930.00

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. During the last week, SpaceChain has traded 101.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SpaceChain token can currently be bought for $0.0131 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges including EXX, Bittrex, Upbit and HitBTC. SpaceChain has a total market cap of $6.37 million and approximately $136,930.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About SpaceChain

SPC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 569,942,316 tokens and its circulating supply is 485,865,833 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SpaceChain

SpaceChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, EXX, CoinEgg, HitBTC and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpaceChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SpaceChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

