Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Price Up 5.7% Over Last 7 Days

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00019090 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00020744 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00014844 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00053368 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00004017 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io.

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.