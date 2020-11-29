Spendcoin (SPND) Price Hits $0.0039

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. One Spendcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including Token Store and LATOKEN. Spendcoin has a market cap of $8.91 million and approximately $711,775.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Spendcoin has traded up 121.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005528 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00027744 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00164730 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.52 or 0.00925438 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00219090 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.18 or 0.00470586 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00165196 BTC.

Spendcoin Token Profile

Spendcoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,275,093,796 tokens. The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org. Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation.

Buying and Selling Spendcoin

Spendcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

