Sphere Market Cap Reaches $1.44 Million (SPHR)

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 29th. During the last week, Sphere has traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar. Sphere has a total market cap of $1.44 million and $136.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sphere coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000638 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18,088.43 or 1.00034237 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00029586 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003032 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000320 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005529 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00016718 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000347 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00066725 BTC.

Sphere Coin Profile

SPHR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2017. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sphere’s official website is sphrpay.io.

Sphere Coin Trading

Sphere can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sphere using one of the exchanges listed above.

