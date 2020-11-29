Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Shares Bought by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P owned about 0.30% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 461.3% during the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,734,000 after buying an additional 1,195,828 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 2nd quarter worth $11,778,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 241.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 720,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,308,000 after buying an additional 509,491 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,137,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,204,000 after buying an additional 430,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 207.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 573,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,173,000 after buying an additional 386,692 shares during the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.60. The stock had a trading volume of 455,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $636.66 million, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.12. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $18.46.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $380.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.07 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 46.84% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company’s revenue was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

SPWH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $13.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

