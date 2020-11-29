Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. CSFB lifted their price objective on Square from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Oppenheimer raised Square from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Square from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Square from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Square from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.85.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $212.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 342.77 and a beta of 2.68. Square has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $215.00.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Square will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.81, for a total value of $446,710.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,202,753.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.03, for a total value of $593,756.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,627,729.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 883,854 shares of company stock worth $156,691,117. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Square by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,717,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,977,000 after buying an additional 25,589 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Square by 229,933.3% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 13,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 13,796 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Square by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Square by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

