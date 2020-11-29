SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SSRM. Zacks Investment Research lowered SSR Mining from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Cormark raised shares of SSR Mining to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Pi Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $36.00 to $39.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.27.

NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 1.05. SSR Mining has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $25.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.21. SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $225.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SSR Mining will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in SSR Mining by 438.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,448,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,152,000 after buying an additional 4,435,834 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 66.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,602,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,880 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 40.9% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,851,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,146 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,668,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in SSR Mining by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,646,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,696,000 after purchasing an additional 908,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

