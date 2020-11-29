StarDEX Price Reaches $0.0674 on Exchanges (XSTAR)

StarDEX (CURRENCY:XSTAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Over the last seven days, StarDEX has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. StarDEX has a total market capitalization of $367,428.73 and approximately $561.00 worth of StarDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StarDEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0674 or 0.00000369 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00072890 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005502 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00022277 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.28 or 0.00379739 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005483 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $536.35 or 0.02939734 BTC.

About StarDEX

XSTAR is a token. Its launch date was August 26th, 2020. StarDEX’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,453,904 tokens. The official website for StarDEX is stardex.io. StarDEX’s official Twitter account is @StarCurve.

StarDEX Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StarDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StarDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

