Status Hits One Day Trading Volume of $11.98 Million (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0417 or 0.00000230 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Status has traded up 21.1% against the US dollar. Status has a market cap of $144.71 million and approximately $11.98 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00072714 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005531 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00022470 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.37 or 0.00376742 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $531.98 or 0.02931448 BTC.

Status Profile

Status is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Status Token Trading

Status can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.