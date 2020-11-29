Stealth (XST) Trading Up 16.7% Over Last 7 Days

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Stealth has a market cap of $2.90 million and approximately $3,646.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stealth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0769 or 0.00000421 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. In the last week, Stealth has traded up 16.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003656 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000626 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00026597 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 37,743,605 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stealth is stealth.org. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin.

Buying and Selling Stealth

Stealth can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

