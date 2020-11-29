Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Receives $31.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

Several analysts have weighed in on STLD shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 60,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,202,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,696,000 after purchasing an additional 61,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 767,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,026,000 after purchasing an additional 20,385 shares in the last quarter. 81.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ STLD traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $37.65. 579,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,116,287. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.28. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $38.64.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

