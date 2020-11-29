Steem Dollars Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.80 Million (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 29th. During the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Steem Dollars has a market capitalization of $6.80 million and approximately $198,495.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be bought for $1.17 or 0.00006463 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18,128.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.85 or 0.01549258 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00094201 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000691 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00005246 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.22 or 0.00359763 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

Steem Dollars is a coin. Its launch date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 5,807,263 coins. The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

