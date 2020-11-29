Steem Reaches One Day Volume of $1.57 Million (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. During the last week, Steem has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. Steem has a market cap of $66.53 million and $1.57 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000938 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,186.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.66 or 0.01559764 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00092839 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.61 or 0.00344286 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007021 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000330 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000029 BTC.

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 407,133,682 coins and its circulating supply is 390,159,588 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Steem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

