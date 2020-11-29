Stellar (XLM) Price Up 78.9% Over Last 7 Days

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 29th. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stellar has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion and approximately $1.01 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded up 78.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003337 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005530 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00028323 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00166623 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.58 or 0.00301582 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.35 or 0.00924607 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00012926 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.19 or 0.00470683 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001844 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,624 coins and its circulating supply is 21,662,497,347 coins. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stellar Coin Trading

