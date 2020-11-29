Stifel Nicolaus Increases Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $132.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.69.

MDT opened at $114.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $122.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $1,004,593.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,573,953. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total transaction of $75,661.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,366 shares in the company, valued at $9,416,307.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,326 shares of company stock worth $4,441,498. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Medtronic by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,803,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,770,662,000 after buying an additional 10,788,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,209,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,197,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352,426 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 393.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,574,920 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $144,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,988 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,511,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,627,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $792,599,000 after purchasing an additional 955,250 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

