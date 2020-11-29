StormX (STMX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $919,692.00

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 29th. In the last week, StormX has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. StormX has a market cap of $17.13 million and $919,692.00 worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StormX token can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00072059 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005555 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00022417 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.35 or 0.00372673 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005535 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $527.29 or 0.02917845 BTC.

StormX Profile

StormX (STMX) is a token. It launched on November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 9,566,788,816 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,532,689,848 tokens. StormX’s official website is stormtoken.com. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

StormX Token Trading

StormX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StormX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StormX using one of the exchanges listed above.

