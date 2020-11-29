STRAKS (STAK) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.00

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. During the last week, STRAKS has traded 68.5% higher against the US dollar. STRAKS has a total market cap of $30,274.08 and approximately $1.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STRAKS coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,126.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $556.42 or 0.03069563 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.31 or 0.01562934 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.79 or 0.00434667 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.79 or 0.00671895 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007458 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.05 or 0.00408514 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00034852 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00095182 BTC.

About STRAKS

STRAKS (CRYPTO:STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling STRAKS

STRAKS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

