Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $95.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Strategic Education have underperformed the industry so far this year. Recently, the company reported third-quarter 2020 results, wherein earnings met analysts’ expectations but revenues missed the same. Also, the metrics declined on a year-over-year basis owing to lower enrollment, revenue-per-student and margin at Capella University. Notably, the company has been witnessing lower demand owing to higher unemployment level caused by COVID-19-led restrictions. Resultantly, new student enrollment in the Strayer segment fell 28% year over year. It also expects new student enrollment to lie in the same range for the fourth quarter as well. Nonetheless, the company is uniquely positioned to operate successfully in the pandemic on a strong financial position and fully online universities.”

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Strategic Education from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Strategic Education from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Strategic Education in a report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.00.

Shares of STRA stock opened at $93.18 on Wednesday. Strategic Education has a 1-year low of $81.83 and a 1-year high of $187.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.86.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Strategic Education will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In related news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $34,741.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,638 shares in the company, valued at $10,144,921.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Strategic Education during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Strategic Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the second quarter worth approximately $336,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 77 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

